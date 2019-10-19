Home States Kerala

Sister Abhaya murder case: Doctor deposes in-camera before court

The hearing was held in- camera  to protect the privacy of the defendant. 

Published: 19th October 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sr Abhaya, Sister Abhaya

The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI court hearing the Sr Abhaya murder case on Friday held an in-camera hearing of Lalithambika Karunakaran, who conducted the medical examination of Sr Sephy, the third accused in the case. The hearing was held in- camera to protect the privacy of the defendant. 

Lalithambika, who was head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Alappuzha Medical College, was part of the two-member medical team which examined Sephy in 2008. P Rema, head of Forensic Medicine Department, is the team’s other member.

According to the findings submitted by the doctors, Sephy had undergone hymenoplasty to surgically repair her hymen and due to that her virginity could not be determined. It also said the sagging bust indicated habitual sexual intercourse.  

The doctor’s deposition is of crucial significance since the CBI case is premised on the assumption that the 19-year-old nun was murdered after she happened to see Fr Thomas Kottoor, Fr Jose Poothrikkayil and Sr Sephy in a compromising position. Poothrikkayil, who was made the second accused, was later discharged by the CBI Special Court citing lack of evidence. 

Abhaya was found dead in the well of Pius X Convent in Kottayam in March 1992, where she was an inmate. The case was first investigated by the local police and Crime Branch, which termed it suicide. However, the CBI took over the case and found that Abhaya was murdered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sr Abhaya murder case Sister Abhaya
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp