Varsity syndicate not empowered to interfere in exam results: Gurukkal

Gurukkal, a former vice-chancellor of MGU, was appointed by the LDF Government to head KSHEC.

Police removing members of the Kerala Students Union who protested in front of the academic block of Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam in connection with the mark-donation row on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has landed in a tight spot after Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) vice-chairman Rajan Gurukkal said the syndicate of a university is not empowered to interfere in exam results. Gurukkal’s clarification came close on the heels of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel’s claim that the decision to award special moderation to failed BTech students of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) was taken by its syndicate.

Gurukkal, a former vice-chancellor of MGU, was appointed by the LDF Government to head KSHEC. “Though the syndicate has a sub-committee that deals with examinations, it is not entitled to increase or reduce the marks awarded to students. The Controller of Examinations is the final authority in exam-related matters,” said Gurukkal.

In what is seen as a further embarrassment to Jaleel, Gurukkal said it was improper for a minister’s personal staff to attend an adalat conducted by the varsity. The adalat at APJ Abdul Kalam Kerala Technological University (KTU) turned controversial after Jaleel’s personal staff attended it. Gurukkal said only the vice-chancellor is empowered to conduct such adalats. The senior academic said the higher education minister, who is the pro-chancellor of state universities, cannot intervene in the constitutional powers and rights of the varsity.

Gurukkal’s words, coming a few days ahead of assembly by-election, is all set to provide further ammunition to the UDF which has been cornering Jaleel for his alleged interference in university affairs.

Jaleel should resign, says behanan

Kochi:UDF convenor Benny Behanan, MP, on Friday demanded the resignation of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in the mark donation row, saying the incident was unprecedented in the history of Kerala’s higher education sector. “The direct involvement of the ministers’ private secretary, MG University vice-chancellor and the syndicate member in the Adalat reflects the seriousness of the issue. Besides expelling the Left-leaning syndicate member, the minister should immediately resign from his post,” he told media persons here. The Chalakudy MP also termed Jaleel’s responses in the issue laughable. “All his explanations are dubious and are repeatedly made to justify the malpractice. The attempt to tie up the process of moderation and mark donation is not befitting his status,” said Behanan. He brushed away the minister’s allegations against the Opposition leader’s son as well.

Chennithala seeks CM’s comment on mark donation row

Pathanamthitta: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday sought to know Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s stance on the role of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in the marks controversy of Mahatma Gandhi University. He also sought Jaleel’s resignation as minister for his involvement in the issue. “The government should order a judicial probe into the minister’s involvement via the private secretary,” Chennithala told reporters at Konni here. Justifying his demand for the Governor’s intervention, Chennithala said the matter was serious and the Governor had acted on his request. On Jaleel’s oblique attack on his son’s performance in the civil services examination, Chennithala said the minister was simply trying to divert people’s attention from the issue at hand. Chennithala said opting a legal course would be time-consuming.

