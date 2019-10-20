Home States Kerala

Bail pleas dismissed; jolly, co-accused remanded in judicial custody

Hence, a complaint will be filed,” said BAR Association president A P Raju.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: THE Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday rejected the bail petition of Jollyamma Joseph and two co-accused in the Koodathayi serial killings and sent them to judicial custody for 14 days which will end on November 2. Judicial first class magistrate judge M Abdul Rahim, who heard the petition, remanded prime accused Jolly, second accused M S Mathew and third accused Preji Kumar for another fortnight in the murder of Roy Thomas, ex-husband of the key accused. First judicial custody period of Jolly and her accomplices, who were arrested on October 5, ended on Saturday.

Accordingly, the court extended their judicial custody period for another 14 days after rejecting their bail pleas. Bar Association to lodge complaint against Aloor The court witnessed a dispute between advocates over the suit of prime accused Jolly.

Thamarassery Bar Association president advocate A P Raju came up with an allegation that advocate B Aloor, who is appearing for Jolly, misled the accused for taking up her case. The BAR Association leader brought the issue before the court based on some media reports. But, Judicial First Class Magistrate judge M Abdul Rahim did not accept the complaint saying Jolly is an educated woman. The court further said if the accused has any complaint against her counsel, it will be checked.

However, Jolly did not respond in this regard. Speaking to reporters, BAR Association leaders said advocate Aloor misled the key accused while taking up her suit. “As per media reports, she signed the ‘vakalath’ as the advocate offered free legal service. Also, she misunderstood the advocate was arranged by her brother. It is professionally unethical. Hence, a complaint will be filed,” said BAR Association president A P Raju.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp