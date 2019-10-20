Home States Kerala

Chandy rubbishes file adalat charges

AICC member and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy dismissed a report published in the CPM mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani’ on Saturday.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  AICC member and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy dismissed a report published in the CPM mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani’ on Saturday. The report alleged that Chandy during his tenure as Chief Minister conducted a file adalat in Mahatma Gandhi University in 2014 and had awarded several benefits to the students. Addressing media persons here, Chandy said the news report was baseless and misleading. “It was a student contact programme, which was organised by the University itself in line with the then Chief Minister’s Mass Contact Programme.

The oneday programme was between 9 am to 4 pm and I attended the programme during its 45-minutes long inaugural function in the afternoon. Several prominent people and people’s representatives, including the then MLA Suresh Kurup were also present in the programme,” he said. Chandy added that the adalat had received several complaints, which were not related with marks or donation. “Many of the complaints were related with the inordinate delay in getting certificates and letters from the university. The adalat did not take any decision but directed the sections concerned to fast track the process and settle the applications within 30 days,” he said.

Chandy also demanded the government to include the matters related with conduct of this adalat in an inquiry, which is to be conducted against the Education Minister K T Jaleel, in connection with the mark donation row. According to Chandy, issues related with the mark donation will ruin the credibility of the people in the exams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp