Former DGP V R Rajiven passes away

Former Kerala DGP V R Rajiven, 69, who has been unwell for some time, died here early on Saturday.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 09:18 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kerala DGP V R Rajiven, 69, who has been unwell for some time, died here early on Saturday. Rajiven retired as DGP and Commandant General, Home Guard Civil Defence and Fire and Rescue Services on October 31, 2010. The cremation will be held at 10.30 am on Monday.

His first posting as an IPS officer was in Palakkad, where he joined as an ASP in 1977. Later, he served as SP, Kollam; City Police Commissioner, Kozhikode; AIG 1, Police Headquarters; Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram City; DIG Crimes, DIG Admin, IGP South Zone, Excise Commissioner, IGP South Zone, ADGP Administration and ADGP South Zone.

Rajiven had also served as secretary of Kerala Police Officers Association for several years. He is survived by mother Nandini, wife Sheela Rajiven (director, Elite Group of Companies) and sons Deepak Rajiven (US) and Arjun Rajiven (director, Elite Developers).

