HC asks tourist buses to remove stars’ images

By Express News Service

KOCHI: THE Kerala High Court has banned tourists buses from exhibiting large pictures of film stars and celebrities painted all over the vehicle’s body ‘as it may to divert the attention of other road users and cause accident’.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice C K Abdul Rahim issued the order while dismissing an appeal filed by S Shibu, owner of a contract carriage in Thiruvananthapuram, challenging a single judge’s order.

In its earlier order, the single judge had held that the petitioner cannot be permitted to exhibit gigantic figures of film stars and writings on the bus body and safety glass.

The bench also upheld the notice issued by the Motor Vehicles Department asking to explain why the permit can not be cancelled for the unauthorised exhibition of figures of film stars on the side and the rear body of the vehicle.

The bench also declined to interfere in the directive of the single judge that the appellant shall not operate the contract carriage without removing the objectionable pictures.

The bench observed that since the procedure was initiated analysing unauthorised exhibition of figures of film stars, the court cannot permit them to operate without removing them.