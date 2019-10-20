Home States Kerala

Lack of resources affects startups: Big ideas founder

Lack of resources hinders the growth of Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SME) and smallscale businesses.

Published: 20th October 2019

Delegates taking part in ‘the talk BIG IDEAS’ event organised at Le Meridien in Kochi on Saturday| ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  “Lack of resources hinders the growth of Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SME) and smallscale businesses. We provide a platform from where they can access the knowledge, insights and grab business opportunities,” said Satheesh Kumar, founder and CEO of ‘the talk BIG IDEAS’, at Le Meridien here on Saturday.

“We are trying to build an entrepreneurial community, as far as corporate companies are concerned they can access any new technology with money and market. But the case is different for startup entrepreneurs,” said Satheesh. Nearly 200 delegates took part in the event. Leadership talks on ‘In The Mission of Enabling SMEs to Scale-Up’, ‘Building A Game-Changing Talent Strategy for SMB’, ‘An innovative Cancer Screening Solution-The Story of Niramai’ took place at the event. The expertise of entrepreneurs, including Rajeev Banduni, CEO, Growth Enabler; Geetha Manjunath, founder and CEO of Niramai; Rajesh Nair, operating partner, Emerge Venture Pte; and Ramesh Poolakkil, CEO of Tophyre Technologies Inc, also shared their insights at the event.

“SMEs will be given training and knowledge. Almost 5,700 people have attended our events so far. Began in 2018, we have conducted five events so far in Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Hyderabad. “A total of 150 speakers from different fields have spoken in our events and we have an entrepreneurial network of 69,000 across the country,” said Satheesh. Moving to the next level from 2020 onwards we will be lending a hand to startup entrepreneurs and small-medium entrepreneurs by giving them products and services in addition to the knowledge imparted in the event, said Satheesh. During the event, the stand-up comedy of Anmol Garg, founder of Sales5x, on entrepreneurs, funding and investors was a stand out.

