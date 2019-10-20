Home States Kerala

MG varsity VC submits report to Governor in mark donation row

Meanwhile, varsity registrar K Sabukuttan sent a report to the Higher Education Secretary briefing him about the incidents related to recent controversies

Published: 20th October 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  While controversies over mark donation, illegal moderation and disclosure of students’ secret numbers for answer sheet valuation have put the Mahatma Gandhi University on the back foot, Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas and registrar K Sabukuttan, on Saturday, sent separate reports to the Governor and the Higher Education Secretary respectively, briefing about the incidents. Sabu Thomas told Express he updated all the details regarding the situation in which a file adalat held in the university decided to give special moderation of one mark to a BTech girl student and syndicate’s decision to award additional moderation to BTech students, who failed in one subject, to Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammad Khan.

“I have submitted a reply to the Chancellor briefing the situation in which the decisions were taken. MG varsity has been facing serious difficulties in getting qualified teachers for conducting supplementary exams and paper valuation after the BTech courses were transferred to the Kerala Technological University.

There is also precedence in awarding special moderation to BTech students, which was done by the Calicut University. Also, we considered the difficulties being faced by students who failed in one out of 56 subjects. MGU decided to provide special moderation taking all these into account,” he said, adding that only the syndicate can take such policy decision.

Sabu Thomas also justified his decision approving the request of syndicate member R Pragash seeking the answer sheets, register numbers and corresponding false numbers (dummy numbers) of a few students. “The syndicate member sought permission from me to get details like register numbers and corresponding false numbers to test the new software developed towards changing revaluation process to online system,” he said.

At the same time, Sabu Thomas also issued a directive to examine whether there was any lapse in the proceedings. Meanwhile, registrar Sabukuttan said he submitted a reply report to the Higher Education Principal Secretary. “I have submitted a general report, with explanation to the queries of the government,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp