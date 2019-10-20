Opposition leader seeks Jaleel’s resignation, to meet Guv again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scaling up attack on Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in the mark donation row, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has reiterated his demand for the minister’s resignation. He also sought a judicial inquiry into the issue. Chennithala said he would again meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and apprise him of the need to initiate action against the minister. Chennithala told reporters here on Saturday that the Vice Chairman of Higher Education Council Rajan Gurukkal, who is a left fellow traveller, educationist and a former VC of MG university, has categorically stated that awarding of marks and the interference of the minister in the university affairs were wrong.

The Opposition leader said he totally agrees with Gurukkal’s statement that marks are not awarded on the basis of humanitarian considerations. Guruakkal had also said that the syndicate does not have rights to provide marks after results are announced. Raising another allegation against the minister, Chennithala said Jaleel had intervened in regularising the admission of a student under sports quota in Calicut University following an adalat held on March 2, 2019.

For getting admission to post graduate course, 50 per cent marks is necessary. Under sports quota, there is a five percent concession. However in this case the student did not have even 45 percent marks. Other than this, the certificates produced were not according to the norms of the university and even then the admission was regularised, Chennithala said. The minister issued an order transferring a first-year Botany student of Cherthala NSS College to Government Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennithala said. While the minister can recommend for transfer, the order has to be issued by the Vice Chancellor which was not followed in this case, he said.

“It seems Jaleel does not know anything on the procedures of Civil Services examinations and that is the reason why he is levelling baseless allegations against my son who cracked civil services examination,” Chennithala responded to a question on the minister’s allegation against his son clearing the Civil Services examination. The senior Congress leader also said that the UDF would win all five seats which are going to bypolls. He said all communities are supporting the front.