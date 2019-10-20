Probe team to seek custody of Jolly in Sily murder case

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: THE Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of Sily Sebastian, the last victim in the Koodathayi serial killings, is likely to seek police custody of prime accused Jolly Joseph on Tuesday.

The probe team will submit an application before the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking production warrant of the accused on Monday. On Friday, the district crime branch formally recorded the arrest of Jolly in the case. It is expected that the court will remand her in judicial custody on Tuesday and later sent her to police custody.

Meanwhile, the probe team has not formally arrested Jolly’s accomplice M S Mathew, who is second accused in the Sily murder case, so far.