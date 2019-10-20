Three-member family from Bengaluru found dead in lodge in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An elderly woman and her two sons were found dead at a private lodge near Ernakulam South railway station on Saturday.

The victims — P Radhamani, 69, wife of Ramakrishnan Nair, Second Cross Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Bengaluru North, and her sons R Sureshkumar, 43, and R Santhosh Kumar, 40 — allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, said the police. The victims are Keralites who are settled in Bengaluru.

Ernakulam Central police have contacted the relatives of the deceased with the help of Bengaluru City Police. “The exact reason for their death is yet to be found out. The trio took the room on Monday October 14 by 5.45pm. They told the lodge authorities that they came to Kochi for the treatment of Radhamani and would vacate by Wednesday. Later, they requested to extend their stay for two more days and the manager allowed it as they had stayed in the lodge earlier too,” said a police officer.

On Saturday, the staff grew suspicious as no one had come out of the room for the past two days and informed the police.

“Two bodies were found on the bed while the third was lying on the floor. A bottle of poison was also recovered from the spot,” said a police officer who was part of the team that broke open the door. “They frequently visited Kochi and had stayed in our lodge on many occasions.

However, we don’t know which hospital they were visiting for treatment. We saw them last on Thursday. As no one had come out of the room for the past two days and the room was locked from inside, we grew suspicious and informed the police,” said a lodge staff.