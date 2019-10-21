Home States Kerala

Depression: Met forecasts heavy rain, asks people to keep track of warnings

It is also likely to further intensify  into a depression during  the next 24 hours.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Met Department has forecast heavy rain and thunder showers in the state over the next few days, especially Monday and Tuesday, after a low-pressure area has been formed over east-central Arabian Sea.

The low-pressure area with the associated cyclonic circulation, extending upto 4.5km above Mean Sea Level (MSL), is very likely to become a well-marked low in the next 36 hours. It is also likely to further intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours.

It is likely to move initially in a north-eastwards direction towards east-central Arabian Sea till October 24 and then recurve west-northwestwards towards the Oman-Yemen coast with gradual intensification, said an IMD bulletin.

Another low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around  October 23. In view of this, people should keep track of forecasts and warnings for minimising all aspects of impact and effective dam managements, said an IMD release.

Holiday in T’puram, Ernakulam & Thrissur
Kochi: The Thiruvananthapuram collector has declared Monday holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges in the district. In Ernakulam, educational institutions except professional colleges will remain closed on Monday while in Thrissur, schools will not function in the afternoon on Monday.

