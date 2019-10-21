Financial crisis suspected behind suicide of mother, sons

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Financial crisis could have led a woman and her two sons, whose bodies were found in a lodge here on Saturday, to commit suicide, the cops suspect.

Radhamani, 69, and her sons R Santhosh Kumar, 40, and R Suresh Kumar, 43, all residents of Shastri Nagar in Bengaluru North (Karnataka), were found dead in the room of a lodge near Ernakulam Junction railway station. The cops said Santhosh and Suresh suffered from liver problems and used to come to Kochi to consult a gastroenterologist here. Radhamani was diabetic and had blood pressure problems as well, they said.

“It could be depression due to the disease or the financial crisis that made the trio take the extreme step. The bodies were handed over to relatives who came to Kochi on Sunday,” said an officer.

“The family had moved to Bengaluru from Munnar 18 years ago. The sons, both single, were overweight, perhaps owing to their medical condition. Their father, Ramakrishnan Nair, died in 1994,” the officer said

The incident came to light when people managing the lodge alerted the police after the occupants of the room did not open the door. The police broke open the door, which was locked from inside, and recovered pesticide bottles from the room.

The cops said samples were sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram. Forensic experts also examined the room. The cops have registered a case of unnatural death under CrPC Section 174.