‘Flying squads will keep an eye on mischief-makers’

Strict arrangements are in place to check bogus voting this time. Webcasting has been ensured across 140 polling booths.

Published: 21st October 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Teeka Ram Meena

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With five assembly constituencies going to bypolls on Monday, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena spoke to TNIE on the measures taken by the Election Commission (EC) for the smooth conduct of the byelection:   

Q. As EVMs and VVPATs are vulnerable to humidity and lightning, do you think it might affect the smooth conduct of the polls, especially with a heavy rain forecast on Monday?
A. We had discussed this possibility with the respective district electoral officers. As the possibility of the devices malfunctioning due to rain and lightning cannot be ignored, it has been ensured that each constituency, which goes to the polls, maintains an adequate stock of the machines. Also, two to three engineers of the Electronics Corporation of India Limited have been appointed in each constituency to help polling officials, in case technical snags develop.

Q. Some cases were registered against bogus voting during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. What steps have been taken by the EC this time to check the same?
A. Strict arrangements are in place to check bogus voting this time. Webcasting has been ensured across 140 polling booths. Micro-observers shall be deployed as well. In booths where webcasting could not be arranged, the entire proceedings will be video-graphed. Flying squads, as well as surveillance squads, will keep an an eye on mischief-makers. Apart from these arrangements, the polling agents of all political parties should remain alert against bogus voting and report the same to the polling officer duly. In case doubts arise, the presiding officers will cross-verify.

Q. You had received complaints regarding some organisations trying to influence voters along religious and caste-based lines during the campaign. You even come out with a strong stance against them. What are the steps you will take against them now?
A. It’s a fact that we received complaints regarding the same. But we are yet to decide on what sort of action will be initiated against them. Before moving further, we will have to examine various aspects, including the evidence.

