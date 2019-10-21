Home States Kerala

Kerala bypolls: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta have been witnessing inclement weather right from the morning forcing the voters to stay indoors at least till the rain subsides.

Published: 21st October 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Konni LDF candidate K U Jenish Kumar.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Konni LDF candidate K U Jenish Kumar. ( File Photo | Shaji Vettipuram )

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the heavy downpour across the state except Kasaragod, the polling to five assembly constituencies in Kerala began in the morning.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta have been witnessing inclement weather right from the morning forcing the voters to stay indoors at least till the rain subsides.

The polling began at 7 am after the customary mock polling in the presence of polling agents and officials.

However, a queue similar to that of a normal polling is yet to take shape in majority of the polling booths in Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Aroor and Ernakulam constituencies.

However, the rain is staying away in Manjeswaram constituency where the candidates of three major political parties cast their votes in the morning.

ALSO READ | Kerala bypolls: CPM's Young Turks in Aroor and Konni confident of victory

The power outages associated with the inclement weather disrupted the normal polling  process in many booths in Aroor and Ernakulam constituencies. The 64 number booth setup at Sree Narayana School was shifted to another building nearby due to heavy rain.

The Fire and Rescue Force has informed that they would provide assistance to the voters who come to exercise their franchise in booths affected by the stormwater. 

As many as 9.57 lakhs voters are exercising their franchise in the bypoll being held to the five assembly constituencies. The authorities have set up 896 booths for polling. In the initial hour of the polling, there is no significant turnout was recorded.

The Met officials have sounded orange alert in six districts in the state including Vattiyoorkavu and Ernakulam and yellow alert in another six districts including Aroor and Konni. The state administration has declared holiday in four districts in the view of the forecast of heavy downpour which will be strengthened in the afternoon session. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala bypolls
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp