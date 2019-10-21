Home States Kerala

Maradu flats: Probe team to issue lookout notice against elusive Jain Coral Cove MD

According to him, the investigation team which raided the Jain Housing and Construction Ltd  head office in Chennai on Friday has returned.

Published: 21st October 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch(CB) Special Investigation Team  probing the illegal construction of apartments, slated for demolition over Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations in Maradu, is planning to issue a lookout notice for  Sandeep Mehta,  Jain Coral Cove’s elusive managing director. He is the first accused in the case.

“Sandeep Mehta did not turn up before the SIT for interrogation on Monday. though a notice was served on him. We are clueless regarding his whereabouts.  He has reportedly moved court for anticipatory bail but no such move in Kerala has come to our notice,” said an SIT officer.

According to him, the investigation team which raided the Jain Housing and Construction Ltd  head office in Chennai on Friday has returned.

“We have seized several crucial documents, but are yet to go through them,” said the senior officer.
Jairam Naik, who was Upper Division clerk in Maradu panchayat at the time when the permit for  constructing the apartment complexes was granted, too is absconding. He has been named as fourth accused in the remand report submitted by the CB before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance court.

Sani Francis, director of Holy Faith Builders and Developers Private Ltd, one of the four builders; Mohammed Ashraf and P E Joseph, who were the secretary and the junior superintendent of  then Maradu panchayat, respectively when the permits were granted; are in Crime Branch custody. After questioning they will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp