Over 9.5 lakh voters to exercise their franchise today

The number of voters has increased by 12,780 in five constituencies, compared to the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 21st October 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:19 AM

Voters

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 9,57,509 voters will exercise their franchise in the five constituencies where bypolls will be held on Monday. A total of 12,780 voters have increased in the five constituencies when compared to the previous Lok Sabha elections.   

The polling is from 7am to 6pm. A total of 896 polling stations have been set up and 5,225 polling officers have been deployed. The total number of voters in Manjeshwar is 2,14,779. Of this, 1,07,851 are men and 1,06,928 are women. Ernakulam has a total of 1,55,306 voters out of which 76,184 are men, 79,119 women and three are transgenders. The total number of voters in Aroor is 1,91,898. Of this, there are 94,153 men and 97,745 women.

The total number of voters in Konni is 1,97,956. Of this 93,533 are men, 1,04,422 women and one transgender. Total number of voters in Vattiyoorkavu is 1,97,570. Of this 94,326 are men 1,03,241 are women and three are transgenders. Manjeshwar has 198 polling stations, Ernakulam 135, Aroor 183, Konni 212, and Vattiyoorkavu 168. The EC has designated general observers and expenditure observers in all constituencies. Out of a total 130 micro-observers, 63 will be in Manjeshwar, six in Aroor, 48 in Konni and 13 in Vattiyoorkavu.

