Home States Kerala

Red and orange alerts issued as Kerala braces for two days of very heavy rain

The weathermen have sounded a red alert in five districts on Tuesday warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and orange alert in eight districts warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.  

Published: 21st October 2019 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Besides, cyclonic circulations over Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours may concentrate into a depression causing heavy rain. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After an above normal southwest monsoon season, brace up for another round of heavy showers.

The weathermen have sounded a red alert in five districts in the state on Tuesday warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The met officials also issued an orange alert in eight districts on Tuesday warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. 

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area has also already been formed over the east-central Arabian Sea with the associated cyclonic circulation. Further, another cyclonic circulation lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast around 1.5-2.1 km above mean sea level.

Besides these, another low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 48 hours. A cyclonic circulation also lies over south Tamil Nadu and adjoining north Sri Lanka and Comorin area.

As a result of these cyclonic circulations, the state has been witnessing heavy rainfall which will continue at least till Friday. The low pressure over the Arabian Sea is very likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area during next 24 hours and may concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to initially move north-northeastwards over the east-central Arabian Sea till Thursday and then west-northwestwards with gradual intensification. 

In view of these, various agencies in the state have been advised to take precautions and keep a close watch on IMD forecasts and warnings for minimizing impact and effective dam managements. Thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 40 kmph (in gusts) are very likely to occur in the state in these days as a result of the cyclonic circulation. Further, squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over the southeast and east-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala coasts and adjoining Lakshadweep. 

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas on the above-mentioned dates.

In view of the red alert, the district administrations in Ernakulam and Thrissur declared holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges in both the districts. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has directed the district administrations to open control rooms where red and orange alerts were issued to take on the eventualities. 

Info box 

  • Red Alert – Very Heavy to Extreme Heavy Rainfall (204.5 mm and above)
  • Tuesday – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram 
  • Orange Alert:  Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 204 mm)
  • Tuesday: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam
  • Wednesday: All districts except TVM, Kollam, P’thitta, and Alappuzha 

Calamity Report on Monday 

  • 17 camps opened (11 in Ekm) 
  • 1232 families were shifted to camps 
  • 2809 inmates 
  • 30 houses partially damaged 
  • 4 houses fully damaged  
     
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala weather Kerala rain forecast Northeast monsoon Red alert in Kerala Heavy rain in Kerala
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp