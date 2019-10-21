Red and orange alerts issued as Kerala braces for two days of very heavy rain

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After an above normal southwest monsoon season, brace up for another round of heavy showers.

The weathermen have sounded a red alert in five districts in the state on Tuesday warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The met officials also issued an orange alert in eight districts on Tuesday warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area has also already been formed over the east-central Arabian Sea with the associated cyclonic circulation. Further, another cyclonic circulation lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast around 1.5-2.1 km above mean sea level.

Besides these, another low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 48 hours. A cyclonic circulation also lies over south Tamil Nadu and adjoining north Sri Lanka and Comorin area.

As a result of these cyclonic circulations, the state has been witnessing heavy rainfall which will continue at least till Friday. The low pressure over the Arabian Sea is very likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area during next 24 hours and may concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to initially move north-northeastwards over the east-central Arabian Sea till Thursday and then west-northwestwards with gradual intensification.

In view of these, various agencies in the state have been advised to take precautions and keep a close watch on IMD forecasts and warnings for minimizing impact and effective dam managements. Thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 40 kmph (in gusts) are very likely to occur in the state in these days as a result of the cyclonic circulation. Further, squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over the southeast and east-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala coasts and adjoining Lakshadweep.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas on the above-mentioned dates.

In view of the red alert, the district administrations in Ernakulam and Thrissur declared holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges in both the districts. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has directed the district administrations to open control rooms where red and orange alerts were issued to take on the eventualities.

Red Alert – Very Heavy to Extreme Heavy Rainfall (204.5 mm and above)

Tuesday – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram

Orange Alert: Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 204 mm)

Tuesday: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam

Wednesday: All districts except TVM, Kollam, P’thitta, and Alappuzha

