Six-member gang surrenders after murdering history-sheeter in capital

The rest of the assailants followed the auto in their bikes. The murder was committed in a desolate street at Anayara.

Published: 21st October 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:52 AM

The surrendered six-member gang | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six men surrendered before the Thumba police on Sunday night, hours after they fatally hacked a 34-year-old man, who had several criminal cases pending against him including one for murder.

Vipin

The surrendered were identified as Riju, 28, of Kadakampally; Siva Prathap, 37, and Anulal, 26, of Pettah; Jayadevan, 27, and Raseem, 30, of Chakkai; and Vineesh, 23, of Karikkakom. They were handed over to Pettah police that’s probing the case. The victim, Vipin alias Kochukuttan, who was an auto-driver, was murdered by the six-member gang in the early hours of Sunday at Anayara. Police sources said one of the members of the group hailed the auto from near Central Mall, Pattoor.

The rest of the assailants followed the auto in their bikes. The murder was committed in a desolate street at Anayara.As per Pettah police, the right leg of the victim was severed while the right hand was almost detached from the body. There were 30 major hack wounds in the body. The matter was reported to the police after a passer-by found the body lying in a pool of blood.

As per police records, Vipin was an accused in the murder of goon Kachani Anoop from five years ago. Anoop was bludgeoned to death by a 10-member gang in 2014 after one of their men was bashed up by the goon. However, the present murder is not considered to be a retaliation for the murder of Anoop.

Special Branch sources said Vipin had got into a brawl with another gang last month at a bar near the bypass. One Vaisakh had sustained injuries in that fracas after Vipin attacked him with a beer bottle.
A senior city police officer said that the attack had precipitated the murder of Vipin. “We think the bar brawl was the reason behind the murder,” he said.

