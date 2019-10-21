Home States Kerala

Wet weather threatens to dampen byelection fever

It’s widely believed that rain keeps voters away from polling booths and inclement weather  like thunderstorms unwittingly confine people indoors.

Published: 21st October 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s widely believed that rain keeps voters away from polling booths and inclement weather  like thunderstorms unwittingly confine people indoors.

When polling stations open on Monday in the five assembly seats, where byelections are being held,  the major challenge faced by political parties is tempestuous climate since the Indian Meteorology Department has sounded an orange and yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts, where the Vattiyoorkavu  and Ernakulam seats scheduled for the bypoll are situated, are among the six districts where the  orange alert  warning of heavy to very heavy rain has been sounded. Similarly, bypoll-bound Konni and Aroor fall within the geographical limits of Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, among the six districts where the yellow alert will be in force.

And more than internal rumblings and the political slugfest, inclement weather will have a direct bearing on the prospects of candidates as voters undecided on their choice would choose rather not to brave the elements while waiting in the queue outside the polling booths. Mets say the ideal time for voters, especially in Konni, is between 7am to 2pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp