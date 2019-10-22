Congress MP Hibi Eden's wife apologises for 'rape' post on Facebook

Home States Kerala

Congress MP Hibi Eden and wife Anna Linda Eden

Congress MP Hibi Eden and wife Anna Linda Eden (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

KOCHI: After her Facebook post invited criticism, Anna Linda Eden, wife of Hibi Eden, Congress Lok Sabha member from Ernakulam, on Tuesday apologised and said her post, which was withdrawn, meant no offence. It was a message that one should face all situations with a smile, she added.

Early in the day, she had posted: "Fate is like rape. If you can't resist it then try to enjoy it.".

She also posted two videos of her family members suffering due to flash floods that hit Ernakulam on Monday. In one of the video, her young child was seen being taken out from the flooded home in a small float, and in another her husband Eden was seen having ice cream.

ALSO READ: 'Fate is like rape if you can't resist...' - Kerala MP Hibi Eden's wife's Facebook post sparks controversy

"I am really sorry, if my post has hurt anyone. The only reason I decided to put it out was to send a message that when one passes through dire and trying situations, one should face it with a smile. For the past one week, my father is in serious condition and is hospitalised and then came the floods and with great difficulty, we managed to wriggle out of our home, when our home was flooded. Eden was busy with electioneering," wrote Anna.

"I remember when I was young, great Amitabh Bachchan wrote a similar sentence when his ABCL was passing through tough times. And that sentence of his was a great motivation for me. Even now, I feel solace in what he said," Anna said.

  • Kishi
    By giving ab's example she is just trying to save face
    21 days ago reply

  • RAJARAMAN.V.
    Some people are simply existing without knowing the real meaning of life. Examples from Superstar hasno meaning at all loosing character can't be regained through apologies
    22 days ago reply

    • Chandu
      Come on ...not everybody is a Shashi Tharoor...she meant well...just couldn't get the words right...
      21 days ago reply
