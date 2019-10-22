Home States Kerala

Fear factor drove gang to murder history sheeter

Five years ago, a 10-member gang murdered a dreaded goon, Karali Anoop, in the city and graduated into the world of big crime.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

The surrendered six-member gang | Express

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five years ago, a 10-member gang murdered a dreaded goon, Karali Anoop, in the city and graduated into the world of big crime. Anoop had attacked one of the youths demanding money and warned them that the entire gang would be meted out more punishment if they did not go and meet him in person. Driven by fear of Anoop, who was considered a man of action who could unleash violence to an unimaginable degree, the gang finally decided to deliver a preemptive strike. Anoop was fatally bludgeoned inside a car garage where he was having drinks with his accomplices. 

One of the main culprits in the case was Vipin, alias Kochukuttan, who used to drive an autorickshaw for a living. Vipin had a few criminal cases against him before, but the murder made other small gangs and rivals sit up and take notice. Vipin was finally murdered in the early hours of Sunday by a six-member gang near Anayara. Their motive was strikingly similar to what led Vipin and others to Anoop’s murder -- fear. 

One of the gang members had a pitched fight with Vipin last month in a city bar. The chap, named Vaisakh, was injured after Vipin went after him with a beer bottle. Though Vaisakh escaped with wounds, his friends were sure that Vipin would be after him and other group members. That fear precipitated the group to finish off Vipin in a brutal manner. “It was a preemptive strike,” said Pettah Sub-Inspector Sugeedh G Nair. SHO K R Biju said of the six gang members, only three had a criminal past.

“Two of the culprits had assault cases against them, while the third had been booked in a chain snatching case,” said Biju. Those arrested were Riju, 28, of Kadakampally; Siva Prathap, 37, of Pettah; Jayadevan, 27, of Chakkai; Raseem, 30, of Chakkai; Anulal, 26, of Pettah; and Vineesh, 23, of Karikkakom.   Police sources said the use of drugs could be one reason that spurred the crime.“Vipin’s killing was brutal. In the first place, it could not be believed that this was a fallout of an fracas in the bar. The accused had the fear factor in their minds and that led to the crime,” a source said.

