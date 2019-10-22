Home States Kerala

Kerala braces up for very heavy rains in next two days

In view of the red alert, the district administrations in Ernakulam and Thrissur declared holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today at isolated parts of the state today.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After an above normal south-west monsoon season, Kerala braces up for another round of heavy spells as the weathermen sounded a red alert in five districts on Tuesday warning heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

The met officials also declared orange alert in eight districts in the state on Tuesday warning heavy to very heavy rainfall and orange alert in 10 districts on Wednesday.   

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area has already been formed over the east-central Arabian Sea with the associated cyclonic circulation. Further, another cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamilnadu coast around 1.5-2.1 km above mean sea level.

Besides these, another low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Tamilnadu-south Andhra Pradesh coast during next 48 hours and a cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamilnadu and adjoining north Sri Lanka and Comorin area.

As a result of these cyclonic circulations, the state has been witnessing heavy rainfall which will continue at least till Friday. The low pressure over the Arabian Sea is very likely to become well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours and is likely to concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours.

In view of these, various agencies in the state have been advised to take precaution and keep a close watch to IMD forecasts and warnings for minimizing impact and effective dam managements. Thunderstorm with wind speed reaching 40 kmph (in gusts) is very likely to occur in the state in these days as a result of the cyclonic circulation.

Further, squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 Kmph is likely to prevail over south-east and east-central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra, Karnataka & Kerala coasts and adjoining Lakshadweep area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas for above-mentioned dates.

In view of the red alert, the district administrations in Ernakulam and Thrissur declared holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges in both districts.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has directed the district administrations to open control rooms in districts where red and orange alert were declared to take on the eventualities.

Red Alert -Very Heavy to Extreme Heavy Rainfall (204.5 mm and above)

Tuesday – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram 

Orange Alert:  Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 204 mm)

Tuesday: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam

Wednesday: All districts except TVM, Kollam, P’thitta, and Alappuzha 

Calamity Report on Monday 

  • 17 camps opened (11 in Ekm) 
  • 1232 families were shifted to camps 
  • 2809 inmates 
  • 30 houses partially damaged 
  • 4 houses fully damaged  
  • vinod sarwade
    There is some thing seriously not ok with the heavy rain management specially in kerala. this state receives good rain from years together
    23 days ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp