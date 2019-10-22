Kerala rains: IMD lifts red alert, heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday lifted the red alert for rainfall across Kerala.

On Monday, the weather forecasting agency had issued a red alert and predicted "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall in various districts of Kerala.

The red alert warning means that an area will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, 'Orange Alert' warnings have been issued for Idukki and 'Yellow alert' for Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

An orange alert warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area.

Yellow warnings are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population.

In Kerala, river Pamba at Thumpamon and river Kaveri at Palakdavu are also flowing above their danger mark. The former is flowing 10.55 meters above its danger level of 10 meters and the latter is flowing 0.73 meters above its danger mark of 6.9 meters.

According to the IMD, Kerala is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning for the next five days.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture near the coast for the next few days. (ANI)