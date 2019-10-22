Home States Kerala

Sister Abhaya case: Handwriting expert lends weight to inquest report forgery

The CBI argument was that the original inquest report prepared by the local police was destroyed to weaken the case and the second report was made after forging the signs of the witnesses.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sr Abhaya, Sister Abhaya

The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A retired senior scientific examiner of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) on Monday testified before the CBI Special Court hearing Sister Abhaya murder case that the signatures on the inquest report and the specimen signatures sent to the lab for verification did not match.

Handwriting expert M A Ali, who had examined the signature of the witnesses in the inquest report during the CBI probe, said no link could be drawn between the signatures on the inquest report and the specimen signatures. Similar report was submitted to the investigating agency after the examination, Ali added.

The CBI argument was that the original inquest report prepared by the local police was destroyed to weaken the case and the second report was made after forging the signs of the witnesses. John Scaria, TA Nazeer and Xavier had attested their signature in the original inquest report. However, when the new report was fabricated, their signatures were forged in it.

Scaria had earlier told the court that his signature was forged in the current inquest report. Ex-cop M M Thomas too had earlier told the court that he was witness to the destruction of the original inquest report by then Assistant Sub-inspector VV Augustine.

As per CBI version, the original inquest prepared by Kottayam West Police had mentioned that Abhaya was wearing only a gown when her body was recovered from the well of St Pius X Convent. It also had mentions of the nun’s veil, slippers and the hand axe which was reportedly used to bludgeon her. 

However, this report was destroyed by Augustine. In the new report, it was stated that Abhaya had worn an innerwear made of banyan cloth underneath her gown. The other materials were willfully not mentioned in the new report, CBI had alleged. The inquest report and the specimen signatures of the three witnesses were sent to the CFSL by CBI to check the authenticity of the report.  Augustine was arraigned as an accused pertaining to destruction of inquest report by the CBI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sister Abhaya
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp