Tracks inundated, 7 trains cancelled for Tuesday

All the passenger trains operating in Thiruvananthapuram railway division have been cancelled as the tracks at Ernakulam Junction were flooded on Monday.

All train services from Ernakulam South railway station were suspended on Monday after tracks got submerged | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Thiruvananthapuram railway division has cancelled seven passenger trains on Tuesday owing to waterlogging in Ernakulam region. Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express (12081) has been cancelled as its pairing train on Monday was cancelled. 

The KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Express was cancelled while the Netravati Express and Sampark Kranti Express were diverted via Kottayam. Small landslips which occurred between Piravam Road and Vaikom stations also resulted in the delay of long-distance trains.

Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in Ernakulam,  seven train services have been cancelled on Tuesday:
 Train No.56365 Guruvayur–Punalur passenger
Train No.56366 Punalur–Guruvayur passenger 
Train No.56361 Shoranur–Ernakulam passenger
Train No.56379 Ernakulam–Alappuzha passenger 
Train No.56380 Kayamkulam–Ernakulam (via Alappuzha) passenger
Train No.56394 Kollam–Kottayam passenger 
Train No.56393 Kottayam–Kollam passenger

