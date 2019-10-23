Home States Kerala

Chennithala accuses Jaleel of intervening in KTU exams

The minister issued the order on November 18, 2018 and the Vice-Chancellor implemented the same the next day.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:28 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Launching a fresh attack against Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the minister had intervened in the conduct of examinations and preparation of question papers at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. Chennithala said he will approach the Governor again seeking his intervention as the latter is the Chancellor of the university. He also criticised the chief minister for remaining silent on the issue.

According to the opposition leader, the higher education minister had issued a direct order to KTU Vice-Chancellor without discussing it with the university syndicate and academic council. The order pertains to constitution of an Examination Managing Committee (EMC) replacing the Examination Managing System (EMS) which was under the controller of examinations. The minister issued the order on November 18, 2018 and the Vice-Chancellor implemented the same the next day.

Chennithala said the six-member committee has also been given the responsibility of preparing question papers which was earlier entrusted with the controller of examinations adding that it was a serious matter.
The Congress leader said that earlier, five sets of question papers were prepared and after scrutiny by an expert committee, these were put in sealed covers, the controller of examinations then chooses one among the five for printing without opening the sealed covers.

“Instead of the controller of examinations, a six-member examination committee is now in charge of preparing question papers. This can lead to loss of credibility and trust in question papers. The university dean is also entrusted with the responsibility of preparing question papers. The University Act does not have such a provision,” Chennithala said.

He said the minister’s office had directed the vice-chancellor to implement the proposal it prepared after the minister’s consent. “It’s a totally wrong system. Several matters on the intervention of the minister in the affairs of various universities are coming out on a daily basis. Still the minister claims that he will continue with this. It will lead to grave constitutional crisis,” said Chennithala.

