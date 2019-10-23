DMRC to rebuild Kochi's Palarivattom flyover

Home States Kerala

The decision was taken on the recommendation of DMRC's principal adviser, E Sreedharan, that the flyover rebuilt would have a life of 100 years.

Published: 23rd October 2019

DMRC's principal adviser, E Sreedharan

DMRC's principal adviser, E Sreedharan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will rebuild Palarivattom flyover in Kochi after the state government decided to award the contract on Wednesday. 

The decision was taken on the recommendation of DMRC's principal adviser, E Sreedharan, that the flyover rebuilt would have a life of 100 years. The state on Wednesday agreed to accept the suggestions made by an expert committee headed by Sreedharan.

DMRC had volunteered to take up the work. The government directed Roads and Bridges Corporation to realise the amount needed for repair works from the contractor who made the infirm flyover. The decisions taken by the state would be informed to the High Court.

A team of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways detected cracks in the flyover in October last year. Later a probe by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau also found that the contractor used less concrete to make the flyover.

The flyover built at a cost of Rs 39 crore to ease congestion at Pipeline Junction on National Highway 66, was commissioned in October 2016. The flyover was declared infirm and was closed on May 1, 2019. 

