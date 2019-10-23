Kerala Assembly to launch its TV channel, first state to do so

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first in the country, the Kerala Legislative Assembly is all set to launch a television channel to telecast assembly proceedings. The house plans to launch the channel during the 16th session of the assembly set to begin on October 28. The channel will be on the lines of Lok Sabha TV. The 16th session of the 14th Kerala assembly will commence from October 28 and will continue till November 21. Bills replacing 16 ordinances along with a number of other important bills will be considered in this session.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan told reporters on Tuesday that newly-elected members will be sworn in on the opening day of the session. He said the house had considered convening a special session of the assembly to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi but owing to practical difficulties it could not be done and is contemplating to conduct it for a day during this session.



The speaker also said that activities for converting the House into a paperless assembly is progressing as part of E-Assembly project. The speaker said the budget session of the assembly will be conducted in this manner.

