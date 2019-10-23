Home States Kerala

MGU orders probe into leak of documents

Confirming the move, a top varsity official said a formal decision on the probe was taken after due consultations.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the back-to-back controversies over mark donation and disclosure of confidential exam details of students putting Mahatma Gandhi University in the dock, the university authorities have launched an inquiry into the leak of documents.

The university has ordered separate inquiries into the leak of documents in connection with the file adalat held at the university on February 22 and syndicate member R Pragash’s letter to the controller of examinations, seeking details of answer sheets, register numbers and corresponding false numbers (secret numbers) of 31 MCom students. The move, however, has been viewed as an attempt to silence whistleblowers.

While the inquiry into the syndicate member’s letter was ordered shortly before Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas left for a foreign trip on October 19, the other order was issued on Monday. In the absence of the vice-chancellor, exam department deputy registrar was assigned the task of investigating the leak of the letter.

The second order, issued in the absence of the vice-chancellor, has directed the joint registrar (administration) to submit an immediate report on the leak of file adalat documents. The order further stated that though Registrar Sabukuttan was entrusted with the task, he was excluded from the job taking into account his workload and huge responsibilities.

However, office-bearers of the right- wing employees’ organisation alleged the move was to put the employees, who stand against corruption and nepotism, under pressure. “The documents, which emerged in the public sphere have only helped bring out the inappropriate interventions made by the higher education minister and a few others having vested interests. By launching the probe, their attempt is to crack down on whistleblowers,” said an official.

Separate inquiries ordered
