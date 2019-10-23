MLA Eldo Abraham and nine other CPI leaders granted bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Special Court for cases against MPs/MLAs) on Tuesday granted bail to 10 CPI leaders, including Eldo Abraham, MLA, who were booked under various charges including rioting and causing injury to a public servant during a protest march taken out to the Kochi DIG’s office in July this year.

Besides Eldo, CPI district secretary P Raju, assistant secretaries KK Ashraf and N Sugathan and district secretariat member TC Sanjith were granted bail by the court rejecting the custody application filed by the police. Earlier, the leaders surrendered and the Central police recorded their arrest and produced them before the court.

The police requested the court to not grant bail to the accused saying they could influence the witnesses in the case.

However, the court rejected the petition and granted all of them bail under a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Besides, the court also directed the accused to pay a total of Rs 40,500, as per the police petition, for the damage caused during the march.

The case was registered against the accused under Sections 443, 143, 147, 148, 149, 283, 332 and 333 of the IPC and Section 31 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.



The CPI district committee took out a march to the DIG’s office on July 23 demanding action against the Njarakkal Circle Inspector in the wake of a clash between members of AISF and SFI at

Government Arts and Science College, Vypeen.