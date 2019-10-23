Home States Kerala

Red alert in five districts withdrawn

The Meteorological Department has withdrawn the red alert issued to five districts in the state.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Meteorological Department has withdrawn the red alert issued to five districts in the state.In view of the low pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, the extreme weather conditions, predicted across the state, have changed. Orange alert has been issued for two districts - Idukki and Malappuram — on Wednesday.  

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in the state on Wednesday. Also heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in the state during the next two days. The IMD has sounded yellow alert in five districts — Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod —w for Wednesday. The State Disaster Management Authority has warned of local flooding and landslides at high ranges.

A total of 2,580 people from 948 families are in 19 relief camps across the state. Four houses were fully damaged while 31 houses got partially damaged in the rains. As many as 35 families are in three relief camps in Kollam while 103 people from 25 families are in relief camps in Pathanamthitta.

Ernakulam district, which was worst affected in the rains on Monday, has 1,998 people from 780 families lodged in eight relief camps. Similarly, 34 families are in relief camps in Palakkad while 19 people are in relief camps in Thrissur district, said the State Disaster Management Authority.

