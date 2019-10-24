A glass of jackfruit wine? Govt to make it for you

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How about drinking a glass of jackfruit wine? Or others made from cashew apple, banana or apple? The state government has decided to make them for you. The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Kerala Agriculture University, Mannuthy, in this regard.

“We’ll call tenders for production of wine after the next budget,” Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar told TNIE.

The winery will come up at Banana Park, Ollur. A proposal from the Plantation Corporation is also being considered. “Around 10,000 tonnes of cashew apple is wasted every year. They can now be converted into wine,” added Sunil Kumar.

The Agriculture University has also done detailed studies on the preparation of non-alcoholic drinks from these fruits to replace carbonated soft drinks.

“We see huge potential in the sector and expect several entrepreneurs to come forward,” the minister said.

In Tamil Nadu, Grand Nain banana is used for making wine while all traditional varieties found in Kerala can be used for the purpose.