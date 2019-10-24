Home States Kerala

After Vattiyoorkavu bypoll defeat, Congressman arrested for defacing NSS board

The accused has been charged under IPC section 153 A for promoting enmity between different groups.

G Sukumaran Nair

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair (YouTube screen grab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police here have arrested a 53-year-old Congress sympathizer for defacing a board installed outside NSS Office at Sasthamangalam using cow dung after UDF candidate lost the Vattoyoorkavu bypolls.

The arrested has been identified as Madhusoodanan. The police, however, are yet to trace the place where the accused hails from.

ALSO READ | CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress

Museum police said the incident happened around 12 pm and the incident was first noticed by policemen who were on duty nearby. Though the accused tried to flee, he was followed and pinned down by the cops.
According to the official version it is still unclear what spurred the man to commit the act. However, sources said the man was unhappy over the loss of UDF candidate K Mohan Kumar despite NSS support.

IN PICS | Kerala bypolls 2019: Here are all winners

The NSS which claims to have considerable clout in the constituency had openly backed the UDF candidate. However, LDF's VK Prashant bucked the expectation and stormed the UDF bastion with a margin of 14465 votes. 

