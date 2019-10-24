Home States Kerala

Congress-led UDF wins 3 out of 5 bypolls in Kerala, but it's advantage Left

For CPM, this is the party’s first win in Vattiyoorkavu even since the constituency was formed in 2011 and in Konni, the party is winning the seat after more than two decades.

Published: 24th October 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

VK Prasanth

The big surprise in the Kerala bypoll results came from Vattiyoorkavu seat where CPM’s VK Prasanth defeated the Congress candidate. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won three of the five Assembly by-elections on Monday, but the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which won the remaining two seats,  could be doing the celebrating. The reason - they have wrested one additional seat from the UDF in the Kerala Assembly, taking their tally to 93.

UDF’s seats have come down from 47 before the Pala bypoll to 45 now.

IN PICS | Kerala bypolls 2019: Here are all winners

While the LDF wrested two sitting Congress seats – Vattiyoorkavu and Konni, the Congress candidate won the Aroor constituency, a seat held by the CPM in the 2016 Assembly elections, and Manjeshwaram in Kasargode. For CPM, this is the party’s first win in Vattiyoorkavu since the constituency was formed in 2011. In Konni, the party is winning the seat after more than two decades.

ALSO WATCH | Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes

The five bypolls were necessitated after four MLAs (three Congress and one CPM) contested and won the recent Lok Sabha elections, while in Manjeshwar, the election followed the death of the Indian Union Muslim League (a constituent of UDF) MLA in October 2018.

The big surprise came from Vattiyoorkavu where CPM’s VK Prasanth, who is at present the Thiruvananthapuram mayor, defeated K Mohankumar of the Congress, by a big margin of 14,465 votes. The victory is sweet for the CPM as it was in the third position after the Congress and the BJP in the last Assembly elections in May 2016. The BJP candidate S Suresh finished third. The Vattiyoorkavu result is also a big jolt for the Nair Service Society’s (NSS) G Sukumaran Nair who openly urged the community to vote for the Congress candidate.

LDF Candidate KU Janeesh Kumar celebrating his victory from Konni constituency | EPS

Konni, which is near the Sabarimala temple, also went with the CPM after its candidate Jenish Kumar defeated P Mohanraj of the Congress by a margin of 9953, a clear indication that the Sabarimala issue had little impact on the voters. BJP, which had been raising the Sabarimala issue, failed to strike a chord with the voters as their candidate K Surendran ended up in the third position.

For the UDF, the win in Aroor, where the Congress candidate Shanimol Usman defeated CPM’s Manu C Pulickal by a slender margin of 1955 votes, is the only positive. Aroor was a CPM seat, and the election to the seat was necessitated after its MLA AM Ariff contested and won the Alappuzha Lok Sabha election. Incidentally, Ariff defeated Shanimol in the Lok Sabha election in May.

UDF workers celebrate the victory of T J Vinodh in Ernakulam. (Photo | Albin Mathew) 

In Ernakulam constituency, which is considered a Congress bastion, its candidate TJ Vinodh defeated the nearest rival Manu Roy, a Left-backed independent, by a margin of 3750 votes. Congress leaders Hibi Eden, MP, and VD Satheesan MLA attributed the low margin to the heavy rains and flooding in many parts of Ernakulam, forcing many of its traditional voters to stay indoors on Monday. “Considering that this was not a free and fair election, the victory of Vinodh is stupendous,” said Hibi and Satheesan.

Perhaps, the most unsurprising verdict came from Manjeshwar after IUML’s MC Kamaruddin defeated the nearest rival Ravisha Tantri Kuntar of the BJP by a margin of 7923 votes. The CPM candidate ended in the third position.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala bypolls Vattiyoorkavu Bypolls CPM LDF UDF Kerala politics VK Prasanth Shanimol Usman Konni
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp