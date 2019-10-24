Crime Branch to probe Manju Warrier’s plaint against Sreekumar

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Town East police on Wednesday registered a case against filmmaker Sreekumar Menon based on the complaint lodged by actor Manju Warrier. IPC Sections 354 D and 509 have been slapped on Menon. ACP, Crime Branch, C D Sreenivasan will head the probe.

Manju had personally handed over the handwritten complaint to DGP Loknath Behera at the latter’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. Recently, Kalyan Jewellers too had lodged a complaint against Menon, accusing him of running a smear campaign. It was Menon, who facilitated Manju’s return to films through the popular Kalyan Jewellers’ ad.