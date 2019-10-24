Exam, interview must for cops opting for Crime Branch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ringing in a change from the accepted practice, the Crime Branch will now take officers onboard only after conducting a written exam and interview.

Since its men can work in mufti not tied down to any particular station and have a fixed work schedule, the Crime Branch has been the most sought-after destination for many officers who want to break away from their hectic schedule in the local police.

All this is going for a toss as the Crime Branch is gearing up to conduct exam and interview for interested candidates at the Police Training College, Thiruvananthapuram and Police Academy, Thrissur, on Saturday. Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J Thachankary said 250 cops have applied for a transfer to the wing that is specialised in dealing with serious crimes. The exam and interview together will carry 50 marks; 40 marks for the written exam and 10 for interview.

The exam will have descriptive and objective questions on legal aspects and case diary and translation. The language skills, law awareness, detective skills and computer knowledge will also be analysed.

Thachankary said the Crime Branch requires able officers who are interested in crime investigation. “Professionalism is the indispensable quality of the unit,” he said. Another requirement is that those who want to get on board should be ready to work in the unit for a minimum of three years.

From now onwards, applications for transfer to the Crime Branch wing can be submitted at each units till the 31st of the month. Priority will be given to those who had worked in the wing before. The exams of interested candidates will be held on 15th of each month at the Police Training College and Police Academy under the watch of Headquarters SP.

Those who are selected and are already working in the Crime Branch will be given orientation training for three, five and 10 days.