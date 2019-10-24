Fake will, land grab: Preliminary probe launched

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have started a preliminary probe into the allegations raised against some Congress leaders and the relatives of a judicial magistrate (retired) that they fabricated a will to secure the latter’s land and property at Thamarassery in Kozhikode. It has been alleged that Kozhikode District Congress Committee president T Siddique and leaders N K Abdurahiman and P C Habeeb Thampi conspired along with the magistrate’s relatives to create a fake will to appropriate the land.

According to reports, late magistrate Lincoln Abraham had made a will that the land along with the houses and buildings on it would belong to, be managed, supervised and controlled by a trust known as K M Abraham Memorial Trust, Thamarassery, named after his father. However, after the magistrate’s death, one of his close relatives, who was one of the trust members, came forward with another will stating that the land and the buildings belonged to him. Though the will produced by the trust had the magistrate’s signature, the second will reportedly carried a thumb impression.

Though police had registered a case then based on a complaint lodged by two trust members, the case was reportedly dropped after it was settled out of court.

The police have launched a fresh investigation based on a complaint forwarded by the CM’s office. Kerala Karshaka Union leader A H Hafeez had approached the CM’s office on October 9 seeking police investigation into the alleged land grab. DGP Loknath Behera has directed Kozhikode Rural SP KG Simon to conduct a preliminary investigation and submit an inquiry report within five days. The allegations are that the Congress leaders appropriated an acre for helping the magistrate’s relatives to alter the will to secure the land.

Meanwhile, Abraham’s helper Devassia has come out in the open stating that he had helped the magistrate’s relatives secure the thumb impression of the ailing magistrate on the will they had fabricated in their favour. According to reports, he said that he was offered Rs 20 lakh for helping them secure the thumb impression. However, they failed to pay him, he alleged.

Siddhique while addressing media persons here on Wednesday said that he would legally fight fake news and the complaint that are intended to humiliate him and tarnish his image. “The allegations against me are totally baseless. The complainant here, Hafeez, has been regularly making fake and baseless allegations against me,” Siddhique said.

“Abdurahiman, Habeeb Thampi and I only tried to amicably solve a property dispute in a Congress family comprising former DCC general secretary Shoshamma Abraham and my collegemate and friend Ajay Philomin. There is a court order that the second will is the original and genuine will,” he said.

The DCC president also produced a letter of explanation showing the signature as ‘Philomin Abraham, Ayiroor estate, Thamarassery’ stating that the news regarding the fake bill was totally baseless. “The allegations regarding the land I received through a will made by my brother Lincoln Abraham, are totally baseless. The will is genuine and this was found and ordered by the Kozhikode additional sessions court,” the letter said.

“Siddhique is a close friend of my son Ajay Philomin. It was upon our request Siddhique, Abdurahiman and Thampi intervened in the issue and helped to solve the dispute. I gave an acre to them. It was not commission or a present,” the letter further said.

Police version

Thamarassery DySP K P Abdul Razack, who is the investigating officer, said the complaint is being investigated. “However, more details cannot be revealed now. I will request more time for the investigation”, he said.