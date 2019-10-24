High Court pulls up Behera for delay in giving Periya murder files to CBI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday reprimanded state police chief Loknath Behera for the delay in handing over case files related to the murder of two Youth Congress leaders at Periya in Kasaragod to the CBI. This showed gross negligence on his part, the court said.

“The state police chief’s act reveals he has taken the High Court order casually,” said Justice B Sudheendra Kumar, who also directed the prosecution to explain the reason for the delay in handing over the case files and posted the matter to Monday.

The order was issued on a petition filed by parents of slain youths Kripesh and Sharat Lal seeking contempt of court proceedings against the state government and the CBI for not implementing the court order.T Asaf Ali, counsel for the petitioners, submitted the police’s act of totally ignoring/disobeying the direction of the High Court was to be viewed seriously.

The government and CBI did not take steps to implement the order even after 23 days of its issuance, Ali submitted.

The CBI submitted that it had sent a letter to Behera on October 3 seeking the case files. Two days later, a letter was sent to the Kasaragod SP. However, none of the officials had responded.

While ordering a CBI probe in the case, a Single Bench of High Court had said the chargesheet was prepared without conducting proper investigation, believing the version of the first accused, a local CPM leader.

The High Court on Wednesday said the state government had neither filed any appeal before the Division Bench nor obtained any stay on the order of the Single Judge. The state police chief had not filed a petition seeking more time to hand over the case files to CBI.

“This shows gross negligence on his part. If an order is passed by the High Court it should be implemented at the earliest,” it said.