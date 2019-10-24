VS Achuthanandan takes a dig at community organisations

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Veteran CPM leader VS Achuthanandan has come down heavily on religious organisations intervening in politics. He was speaking after inaugurating a public meet as part of the anniversary observation of Punnapra-Vayalar uprising at Punnapra near here on Wednesday. Political activity is not the duty of religious organisations, he said.

“In the byelection, some of the religious organisations tried to excite the religious sentiments of people and intervened in politics. Those tactics should end with this election. The NSS and SNDP failed after playing communal politics and the people realised that the aim of the leaders of these organisations is communal politics. The development of communal politics due to the intervention of religious organisations is dangerous to democracy. The LDF should show other fronts how to handle religious organisations. The assembly election results of 1987 should be a lesson to the LDF in handling these organisations. That policy is more relevant in this period also,” VS said.

Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran, AM Ariff, MP, CPI leader Panniyan Raveendran and others attend the meeting.