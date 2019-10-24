Home States Kerala

VS Achuthanandan takes a dig at community organisations

Veteran CPM leader V S Achuthanandan has come down heavily on religious organisations intervening in politics.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Veteran CPM leader VS Achuthanandan has come down heavily on religious organisations intervening in politics. He was speaking after inaugurating a public meet as part of the anniversary observation of Punnapra-Vayalar uprising at Punnapra near here on Wednesday. Political activity is not the duty of religious organisations, he said.

“In the byelection, some of the religious organisations tried to excite the religious sentiments of people and intervened in politics. Those tactics should end with this election. The NSS and SNDP failed after playing communal politics and the people realised that the aim of the leaders of these organisations is communal politics. The development of communal politics due to the intervention of religious organisations is dangerous to democracy. The LDF should show other fronts how to handle religious organisations. The assembly election results of 1987 should be a lesson to the LDF in handling these organisations. That policy is more relevant in this period also,” VS said.

Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran, AM Ariff, MP, CPI leader Panniyan Raveendran and others attend the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VS Achuthanandan CPM
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp