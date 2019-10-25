Home States Kerala

Cyclonic storm brewing in Arabian sea: IMD

The low pressure formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression and then into a cyclonic storm by Friday, bringing widespread rainfall in north Kerala.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The low pressure formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression and then into a cyclonic storm by Friday, bringing widespread rainfall in north Kerala.
According to an Indian Meteorological Department bulletin, the depression over east-central Arabian Sea is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours.

It is very likely to move east-northeastwards till Friday evening and then take a re-curve and move nearly west-northwestwards towards south Oman and adjoining Yemen coast with gradual intensification during the subsequent 72 hours.

Sea conditions
The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over east-central Arabian Sea and along and off south Maharashtra, Goa & north Karnataka coasts during the next 24 hours along with east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep areas. It is also likely to become very rough to high over east central Arabian Sea and along and off south Maharashtra, Goa and north Karnataka coasts and rough to very rough over east central Arabian Sea along and off north Maharashtra coast and over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea off south Gujarat coast on Friday.  Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas till Monday as strong winds (speed reaching 45 to 70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph) very likely over these areas in the sea. Though the cyclone will not affect Kerala as a whole, northern parts of the state will receive widespread rainfall.

