Home States Kerala

Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan admitted to hospital

A seven-time legislator, Achuthanandan presently represents the Malampuzha Assembly constituency in Palakkad district.

Published: 25th October 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan

Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala, VS Achuthanandan, was admitted to a private hospital, here on Friday after he reported high blood pressure.

He turned 96 last Sunday and according to sources close to him, his blood pressure has been erratic of late.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after hearing the news visited him at the hospital.

ALSO READ: VS Achuthanandan takes a dig at community organisations

A seven-time legislator, Achuthanandan presently represents the Malampuzha Assembly constituency in Palakkad district.

He had campaigned for the 34-year-old Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, V. K. Prasanth, the CPI-M's candidate for the prestigious Vattiyoorkavu Assembly bypoll, which he won on Thursday.

ALSO READ: 'NSS only resort for Opposition', says Achuthanandan rebuts G Sudhakaran

Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister from 2006-11.

He is also the incumbent chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, which has the status of cabinet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Achuthanandan VS Achuthanandan Achuthanandan health Kerala 
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp