Jolly taken to Ponnamattom, Shaju’s house for evidence collection

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The special investigation team probing the Koodathayi serial murder case on Thursday took the prime accused Jolly to Pulikayam and Koodathayi for another round of evidence collection. Amid high security, Jolly was taken to her second husband Shaju’s house at Pulikayam near Kodenchery and ‘Ponnamattom’ house, her inlaws’ place, at Koodathayi.

Jolly was taken to Shaju’s house around 11.30am and the evidence collection process continued for one hour in the presence of Shaju, his father Zacharias and his mother. This was based on Jolly’s statement to the police that Sily was murdered with the knowledge of Shaju and also that they had tried to murder Sily twice earlier.

During Thursday’s evidence collection process, Jolly repeated to the police team that she had mixed cyanide in an Ayurvedic concoction found in a cupboard in Shaju’s house and handed it over to Shaju who gave it to Sily. Jolly said though Sily consumed the cyanide-laced medicine twice earlier, she did not die and they were successful only in their third attempt. The team had interrogated Shaju and Zacharias in connection with the case on Wednesday to find out if they had links to Sily’s death. However, Shaju refuted these claims every time.

Jolly was taken to Ponnamattom house around 1pm. The 16-year-old son of Shaju and Sily had told the investigating officers that Sily, on the day of her death, last consumed food from Jolly’s house. It was the third time Jolly was taken to the house for evidence collection. From here, Jolly was taken to the dental clinic at Thamarassery where Sily collapsed on the day of her death. The doctors identified Jolly who had accompanied Sily to the dental clinic, police said.

