League worker hacked to death at Tanur

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker was hacked to death at Anjudi in Tanur at 8.30 pm on Thursday. The deceased is Isahak, 36, son of Purakkal Kuppan, Anjudi.

The incident occurred during a power outage and Isahak was found with severe injuries by local residents.

Though they rushed him to Tirur Taluk Hospital, he was declared brought dead. Muslim League leaders alleged that CPM workers were behind the murder.

After the incident, a large number of police officers were deployed in the area.The leaders also said Isahak was murdered to avenge the recent attacks on CPM workers in the area.“It is a Kannur-model murder and CPM Kannur leaders are the masterminds behind the murder. Police also failed to ensure peace in the area,”an IUML said.