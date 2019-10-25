Setback for NSS as voters reject call to favour UDF

M Arun By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The apparent rejection of NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair’s call to vote in favour of UDF in Vattiyoorkavu constituency showed the young generation’s strong resistance against divisive politics.

The NSS’ call backfired with LDF candidate VK Prasanth emerging victorious, despite its claim that the constituency has around 80,000 Nair voters. Prasanth, who belongs to OBC, wrested the constituency where the UDF won twice since it came into existence in 2011 with a huge margin of 14,465 votes.

In Konni, the NSS’ open call failed to make an impact on Congress leader P Mohanraj’s winning prospects. Instead of its earlier stand of ‘equidistance’, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair had said this time it was changing the stance to ‘right distance’ policy. According to political observers, the communal outfit attempted to create a division among voters by separating the upper and lower caste voters, which triggered a consolidation against the move and this was reflected in the poll verdict.

“NSS has overestimated its clout. At present, the youths have no affiliations with communal outfits as the majority of them are thinking independently. The communal outfits should realise their role. Instead, the sad reality is that they are crossing all limits by interfering in politics,” said former Pro VC of Kerala University and political analyst J Prabhash. Besides the NSS, the stances of SNDP and Orthodox Church also proved wrong, he pointed out.

‘NSS never asked members to vote for one party’

Kottayam: Clarifying that the community organisation had never asked its members to vote for any particular individual or political party, Nair Service Society general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said here on Thursday that it had only asked to keep the right distance during the assembly byelections in the state.