UDF gained more votes in worst flood-hit polling station

The LDF councillors had also highlighted the sad state of the school premises to campaign against the UDF and city corporation.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

The polling in five booths at SN HSS, Ayyappankavu, was disrupted after heavy rain inundated the school premises. The polling was resumed after the officers shifted the booth to the first floor of the school | file pic

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sree Narayana HSS, Ayyappankavu, which housed five polling booths in Ernakulam assembly constituency, was the worst hit by waterlogging on the election day. In the first five hours of polling, only 130 voters had turned up at the booths.

The LDF councillors had also highlighted the sad state of the school premises to campaign against the UDF and city corporation. However, the ordeal faced by the public on the election day failed to benefit the LDF as the voters stood with the UDF. As per the booth-wise polling data, UDF’s T J Vinodh secured 1,398 of the 3101 votes polled in the five booths at the school, whereas LDF-backed independent candidate Manu Roy could get only 972 votes. Interestingly, BJP’s C G Rajagopal received 593 votes here.
According to Congress councillors, the voters realised the fake campaign launched by the BJP and LDF against the corporation and that might be the reason for the steady votes.

“Waterlogging was the only issue the LDF used to campaign against the UDF and the corporation. Unfortunately, they used the plight of the school to garner more votes during the day. But all these failed to help the LDF or CPM as they couldn’t lead in any of these booths. The heavy rain and high tide were the main reasons for the waterlogging and the people realised it,” said Congress councillor Deepak Joy.
The councillor admitted that polling at these booths came down as compared to the last election.

“There was a shortfall of nearly 100 votes at each booth. Several voters didn’t turn up for voting due to the heavy rain,” he said.

