UDF rides home on LDF’s missed chance in Ernakulam

In its traditional stronghold of Ernakulam, UDF managed to save its skin winning by a slender  margin of 3,750 votes.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:37 AM

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: In its traditional stronghold of Ernakulam, UDF managed to save its skin winning by a slender margin of 3,750 votes. Clearly, the bypoll has been a lost opportunity for the ruling LDF to bring the curtain down on the UDF stranglehold on the seat as it failed to convert many favourable conditions into votes.

Though the UDF managed to come out the winner it is the Congress-led alliance's most disappointing showing in the high-profile seat since 1991. For the LDF, major poll planks like the Palarivattom flyover graft and appalling misgovernance of the UDF-ruled corporation did not fetch them extra votes to emerge victorious.

“The party machinery worked the best for the LDF candidate. People were fed up with corruption charges against the UDF. The flooding of homes on polling day as a result of incessant rain also revealed the UDF-ruled corporation’s inefficiency. The conditions were favourable for a LDF victory but low voter turnout  affected our chances,” said senior CPM leader and corporation Opposition leader K J Antony. “Manu Roy’s namesake and NOTA polled 3,841 votes. We had a real chance of winning this time. Otherwise, UDF could have secured a victory margin of over 15,000 votes,” he said.

It’s a fact that poor voting percentage due to downpour on polling day had dampened the spirit of voting but an analysis of the votes polled in the 2016 assembly polls and this bypoll reveals a grim reality — while the LDF’s vote share increased to 37.9 per cent in the October 21 bypoll compared to 32 per cent in the 2016 assembly polls, the UDF’s vote share was 42.1 per cent in this bypoll, down from 52 per cent in the 2016 assembly polls.

“Rain affected our votes. Many of the traditional UDF voters didn’t turn up at the polling booths and this had a bearing on our victory margin. But issues like Palarivattom flyover graft hardly impacted our victory prospects,” said senior Congress leader and former  Mayor Tony Chammany.

For the BJP though, its vote share increased to 14.84 per cent in this bypoll compared to the 13.45 per cent in the 2016 assembly polls.

