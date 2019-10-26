Home States Kerala

Chargesheet filed against IS man who planned suicide attack

It was in April 2019 the NIA carried out raids at the residences of Riyas and three other associates in Kerala.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Jihadis, ISIS, Al Qaeda

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against a Palakkad native and a member of an IS module in Kerala who allegedly planned a suicide attack. The chargesheet was filed at the NIA court in Kochi against Riyas Aboobacker, 29, of Muthalamada, Palakkad.
According to NIA,

Riyas was radicalised from 2017 onwards. He was influenced by Abdul Rashid Abdulla and Ashfaq Majeed, IS operatives who had absconded from Kerala. He was in touch with IS operatives abroad on social media platforms.

“From July 2018 onwards, he had contacted his associates and shared the ideology of IS besides revealing his intention to perform hijra to the Islamic State. In October 2018, Riyas had organised clandestine meetings in Kochi, wherein he decided to organise suicide attacks for furthering the activities of the IS in India. He had also motivated and sought support from his co-conspirators for carrying out terrorist acts,” a press release from NIA stated.

It was in April 2019 the NIA carried out raids at the residences of Riyas and three other associates in Kerala.

They were later arraigned as accused in the case against Keralites who joined the IS in Afghanistan. Based on the evidence recovered from the raid, NIA arrested Riyas on April 29 this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA suicide attack ISIS
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp