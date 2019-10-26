Home States Kerala

CPM to check Sudhakaran’s remarks post-Aroor defeat

The CPM state secretariat which met here on Friday has reportedly assessed that the controversial remarks against Shanimol contributed to the party’s defeat.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

G Sudhakaran

G Sudhakaran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader and Works Minister G Sudhakaran’s offensive remarks about Congress candidate Shanimol Usman might have contributed to the setback in Aroor, the CPM state leadership has observed. The party district committee will conduct a detailed probe into the loss of its sitting seat.

The CPM state secretariat which met here on Friday has reportedly assessed that the controversial remarks against Shanimol contributed to the party’s defeat. The party also observed that the police case registered against Shanimol for obstructing road work based on a complaint from PWD officials too came at an inopportune moment. The party feels that this too led to the consolidation of minority votes in UDF’s favour.  

“Unnecessary remarks and frivolous controversies should have been avoided. There was also an anti-incumbency factor in the coastal areas, following flooding due to monsoon. Similarly, an additional push would have led to the CPM winning in Ernakulam. Had Manu Roy contested as a party candidate, the result would have been different,” said a source.

Meanwhile speaking to media persons, Sudhakaran said the blame for the defeat should not be put on him. The remarks did not lead to the party’s failure. There was a vote erosion in the coastal regions, he said. 

