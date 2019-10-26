Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: Police not to seek further custody of Jollyamma

Published: 26th October 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Jollyamma

Jollyamma (face covered)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sily Sebastian murder, which is the last death in the sensational Koodathayi serial killings, will produce Jollyamma Joseph alias Jolly, prime accused in the case, before the court on Saturday after her five-day police interrogation period.

The Koyilandy judicial first class magistrate court is likely to send the accused to judicial custody as the police would not seek further custody. The judicial custody period in the case ends on November 2.   
Meanwhile, the SIT continued its statement collection from Jolly’s relatives and other persons who had close contact with her. It was on Tuesday the Thamarassery judicial first class magistrate court sent the accused to police custody for five days for detailed interrogation.

The probe team had also collected evidence in her presence from Sily’s house at Pulikkayam, a dental clinic at Thamarassery, Ponnamattom house at Koodathayi and a medical store at Mavoor Road in Kozhikode town.

The probe team has decided to focus on the murder case of one-and-a-half-year-old Alfin, daughter of Sily. According to the police, formal arrest of Jolly in the third case will be recorded shortly and police custody of the accused will be sought.  

Meanwhile, the police have sent samples of the mortal remains of victims to the Regional Forensic Laboratory for DNA test.

Dy collector to submit report
Deputy Collector (LR) R Biju will submit a report to District Collector S Sambasiva Rao in connection with the alleged support of revenue officers to Jolly in registering land by using a forged will. The report is being prepared based on a direction from the Revenue Department to the district collector to submit a report in this regard.

Comments

